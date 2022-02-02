A tour of Beijing’s 2022 Olympic Winter Games outdoor venues

With only a few days left to countdown for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, all competition zones are ready for a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games. Take a look at outdoor venues!

China's National Ski Jumping Center, also known as "Snow Ruyi", is located in Zhangjiakou, co-host city for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. It will host Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined events. Aerial photo shows the National Ski Jumping Center in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei Province.. Pic: Xinhua/Zhu Zheng Big Air Shougang, located in the Beijing competition zone, is set to host freestyle skiing and big air events of snowboarding.

A light show in Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Pic: Xinhua/Peng Ziyang The Genting snow park in Zhangjiakou competition zone, which contains six world-class competition slopes and three mix-zones, will host freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions. Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. Pic: Xinhua/Yang Shiyao

The National Sliding Center in Yanqing competition zone, or the "Snow Dragon", will host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events. The National Sliding Center in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. Pic: Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin The National Alpine Skiing Center, located in the Yanqing competition zone, is set to host the Alpine skiing competitions at Beijing 2022. It is the first Olympic-standard alpine ski venue in China with a maximum vertical drop of about 900 meters. It has seven slopes. The National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. Pic: Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin

The National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone will hold 11 biathlon events of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Participants conduct test on the track during the biathlon international training week at the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Pic: Xinhua/Mu Yu The National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone will witness 15 new Olympic champions in 13 days, including five night sessions during the Winter Olympics.