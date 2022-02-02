A tour of Beijing’s 2022 Olympic Winter Games outdoor venues
With only a few days left to countdown for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, all competition zones are ready for a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games.
Take a look at outdoor venues!
China's National Ski Jumping Center, also known as "Snow Ruyi", is located in Zhangjiakou, co-host city for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. It will host Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined events.
Big Air Shougang, located in the Beijing competition zone, is set to host freestyle skiing and big air events of snowboarding.
The Genting snow park in Zhangjiakou competition zone, which contains six world-class competition slopes and three mix-zones, will host freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions.
The National Sliding Center in Yanqing competition zone, or the "Snow Dragon", will host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events.
The National Alpine Skiing Center, located in the Yanqing competition zone, is set to host the Alpine skiing competitions at Beijing 2022. It is the first Olympic-standard alpine ski venue in China with a maximum vertical drop of about 900 meters. It has seven slopes.
The National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone will hold 11 biathlon events of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
The National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone will witness 15 new Olympic champions in 13 days, including five night sessions during the Winter Olympics.