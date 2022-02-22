Back your team with Betway

This year has already seen plenty of memorable sporting moments, from the Proteas dominating India on home soil, Raphael Nadal's record breaking Grand Slam win at the Australian Open and the ongoing United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup action.

The Proteas will hope to carry their good form with them when they travel to New Zealand to face the Black Caps in two International Test Match series games. The Proteas lost their first test against the Black Caps and will be hoping to level the score in the second test match that is due to be played on the 25th of February.

In March the Proteas will play host to Bangladesh in three ODI and two test matches followed by a trip to India three T20 matches. Thereafter they will tour England for three tests, three ODIs and three T20 matches. This all culminates into T20 2022 World Cup in Australia toward the end of October where South Africa will hope they fare better than last year's delayed tournament where Themba Bavuma's men were agonisingly close to advancing out of the group stage. In Tennis we have three Grand Slam tournaments still to come. The French open starts on the 22 May until 5 June, and with Rafael Nadal's surprise win at the Australian Open he will surely feel confident coming into the French Open in which he has dominated in previous years. This is followed shortly afterwards by Wimbledon starting on the 27 June and the US Open at the end of August. Ashleigh Barty has had an impressive start to the year and will hope to put her poor record at the US open behind her and make it all the way as this is the only Grand Slam title she has not won.