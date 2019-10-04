Bok star Mapimpi perfect example of what transformation can do









Makazole Mapimpi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the City of Toyota Stadium between South Africa and Namibia. Picture: Christophe Ena/AP King Price is no stranger to change. (In fact, they embrace it at every turn!) So, we’ve teamed up with them to showcase players who are transforming the world of rugby and adding shine to the Springboks’ glory. He might be a Springbok star now, but a mere three years ago, Makazole Mapimpi was still playing first division rugby for Border Bulldogs. Talk about progress. After making a name for himself playing club rugby, Mapimpi joined a beleaguered, cash-strapped Border in 2014, where he would stay until 2016. It was in that year that Mapimpi, after making a massive impact in East London, got his chance with the Southern Kings, before moving to the Free State Cheetahs. Not that it wasn't obvious while he was with the Kings playing Super Rugby, but that talent that shone on the club scene got major attention when Mapimpi joined the Cheetahs and later the Sharks in 2018. He tore defences to shreds.

His Super Rugby performances were nothing short of eye-catching, and those productions were followed by an appearance for the South Africa 'A' side in 2017. In 2018, he made his Test debut against Wales in Washington.

And that's where this superb Bok journey began.

It might look not look like it now, but there was a time Mapimpi – who didn’t attend a ‘big’ rugby school or play Craven Week – didn’t have the highest honours in sight. While growing up, the kid from rural Eastern Cape didn’t envision himself in a Bok jumper. He had thought professional rugby was for the privileged, that much became clear in an interview the winger did earlier this year.

Now he’s in Japan, representing South Africa at the World Cup. And he sure has made his presence felt.

In their 57-3 World Cup beating of African neighbours Namibia, the 28-year-old grabbed a hat-trick of tries. Sure, that'll be appreciated any day of the week, but where Mapimpi is concerned, it's nothing new.

He has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in South African rugby. A predator. An attacking weapon who seems to have this innate ability to sniff out a gap. A player who seems to have a built-in navigation system when it comes to knowing just when to pop up in support and welcome that final pass. His timing is immaculate. His game-reading ability is one of his best, if not his ultimate, asset.

He’s a finisher as fine as they come. He’s an attacking gem. But perhaps more importantly, he’s the perfect example of what transformation can do. He’s the perfect example of what transformation is all about – giving every kid a chance and equipping them to do them to do their best.

And, getting back to King Price and change… Have you noticed something different about their logo and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages? You should! The insurer has forsaken their distinctive royal red colour and gone green and gold to back the bucks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup!

Head on over to their website and check it out. (Be sure to get a quote while you’re there, which puts you in line to win R10,000.)

King Price is also challenging your company to back the bucks by changing your logo to green and gold for the World Cup. Rise to the challenge, spread the word, and let's back the bucks all the way to the final!