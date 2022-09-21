Flight Centre announced as official sponsor of Transition Football Club

Local Bryanston-based football club, Transition Football Club and its many young players, is set to make its mark on the sporting industry, recently chosen as Scottish Football Club, Celtic FC’s very first African Celtic Soccer Academy Partner Club. The partnership will extend over three years, focused on transforming the skills of TFC’s most promising players.

Following the announcement, a few of the Celtic FC’s most respected coaches travelled to Johannesburg to oversee practice sessions and train with the young players. Furthermore, in August, some of the TFC’s talented junior and senior players headed to Scotland and England for a two-week visit to showcase their skills and work towards their goal of one day playing in one of the world’s top leagues. Transition Football Club joins forces with Flight Centre

Taking notice of its success, Flight Centre turned its attention to helping Transition Football Club and its players achieve even more wins through a comprehensive, official sponsorship for the 2022/2023 season. “These young footballers are on the cusp of greatness, and Flight Centre feels passionate about helping the team reach its true potential,” said Sue Garrett, General Manager Supply, Pricing and Marketing at Flight Centre. The sponsorship includes the team’s 2022/2023 soccer jerseys, proudly displaying the Flight Centre logo, travel wherever applicable should team members be selected to travel overseas to Scotland to visit Celtic FC, as well as the funding of various courses, with a focus on development and empowering the budding soccer stars to buckle down and put in the hard work to realise their dreams.

About Transition Football Club

Transition Football Club works with promising football players between the ages of six and 19, aiding them in developing their talents, and working to create opportunities for the players as they progress. According to managing director, Claudio Lorenzani, the Club revolves around a High-Performance Development Program that places the boys and girls in a holistic environment conducive to excellence both on and off the field. “Ultimately, our goal is to “transition” a player’s gifted ability to its absolute fullest potential, allowing him or her to one day play and compete at the highest possible level in South Africa and abroad,” Lorenzani explains.