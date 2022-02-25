FNB customers get an exclusive pre-sale offer on tickets to the Rugby World Cup Sevens

FNB has announced that both FNB customers and RMB Private Bank clients get an exclusive 72-hours pre-sale opportunity to purchase tickets for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town. To take advantage of the opportunity, FNB customers and RMB Private Bank clients can purchase pre-sale tickets from the 25th – 27th of February 2022.

According to World Rugby, general ticket sales will officially open to all spectators on Monday 28 February 2022 for the three-day event which will take place from 9-11 September 2022. The action-packed occasion will see the eyes of the global rugby family focused on South Africa as the best players in the world from 40 teams battle for the title of men’s and women’s world champions.

“As FNB, we are thrilled to offer pre-sale tickets to our retail and commercial clients as part of our global partnership. Hosting the Rugby World Cup Sevens is a pivotal moment for our country, and FNB is proud to be associated with this global event that has consistently provided spectators with world-class games and entertainment. We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets to what promises to be the best Rugby World Cup Sevens on home soil,” says Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The announcement of the ticket sales dates is a major milestone as momentum builds on the road to what promises to be a fantastic Rugby World Cup Sevens in a hugely popular destination for sevens. Cape Town has a strong track record of hosting world class rugby sevens competitions and fans can look forward to a feast of entertainment over three action-packed days, while the teams will be looking forward to playing in front of a passionate and knowledgeable crowd. We will continue to work closely with the SA Rugby Union and all other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of a safe and secure world class event for players, teams and fans to enjoy.”