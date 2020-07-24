Football players who won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or

There are players who have written their name in capital letters in the history of football. Athletes who have won championships being the main actor, international cups, World Cups and even the Ballon d'Or, establishing themselves as the "Best footballer of the year" by being introduced the Hall of Fame of Football by right, as pointed on RF365. In addition to the champions, however, there are some sportsmen who can be considered true legends, but on this site we will not talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi or Maradona: here are the eight players who have won the most important football trophies, namely World Cup, Champions League and Golden Ball. Bobby Charlton Chronologically, the first to achieve the maximum result for a footballer, is the English legend Bobby Charlton, European champion with Manchester United in 1968. The victory of the Champions League came two years after the world triumph (the only one) of England led by Charlton, who in the same year (1966) also won the title of "Best Player of the Year", taking home the Golden Ball. Zinedine Zidane 1998 was the fantastic year of the Franco-Algerian phenomenon, which not only scored a header in the 3-0 final against Brazil in front of his fans, but also received the Ballon d'Or at the end of the season. It will take four years for "Zizou" to raise the Champions League to heaven, scoring, also in this case, the decisive goal with a historic goal on the fly in 2002 against Bayer Leverkusen, wearing the jersey of the Galacticos of Real Madrid. Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kakà In this special list, three absolute Brazilian aces could not be missing, such as Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kakà, all of them linked, not only by the Carioca jersey, but in the intertwining of teams with which they achieved the maximum results (statistics by OBC)

Rivaldo conquered the Golden Ball in 1999, winning the Champions League in 2003 with the AC Milan shirt; also wearing the AC Milan shirt, Kakà won the Champions Cup in 2007. Ronaldinho also dressed in the AC Milan red and black shirt, winning the Golden Ball and Champions when he was still playing for Barcelona. All three have graduated World Champions with Brazil.

Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer

Club and national team teammates, Muller and Beckenbauer played at the two opposite ends of the pitch, one attacking, the other defending. The two German players, however, were able to write the history of football, being considered two of the best players ever.

Gerd Muller is still considered the best striker in German football history, winning the World Cup with the National team in '74 and three Champions League in a row ('74, '75, '76). His long list of trophies is enriched by the Golden Ball won in 1970.

Franz "Kaiser" Beckenbauer is considered by many to be one of the greatest players ever, combining class, elegance and physical strength, as well as an innate leadership ability. Like teammate Muller, he won the '74 World Cup and the three consecutive Champions, winning the Ballon d'Or twice, in '72 and '76.

Paolo Rossi

Thanks to his decisive goals in the Spanish World Cup won in 1982, the italian striker won the Ballon d'Or in the same year, also being able to boast the title of World Cup top scorer. Paolo Rossi, in 1985, raised the Champions League to heaven in the tragic final of Heysel, won by Juventus against Liverpool.