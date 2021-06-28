Get ready for Wimbledon 2021 with our ultimate spectator’s guide to The Championships

In celebration, IOL has produced the ultimate spectator’s guide to The Championships – the Wimbledon 2021 digimag.

The wait is finally over … after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wimbledon makes a welcome return this year.

This free digital magazine features listings of the top 32 Men’s, Women’s and Doubles seeds; detailed player profiles on the Men’s and Women’s top seven seeds; and all the TV broadcast times so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

There are also handy spreads of the Men’s and Women’s draws to chart the progress of all your tournament favourites.

Click here to read our Wimbledon 2021 digital magazine or see below: