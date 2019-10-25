Herschel Jantjies has been sensational, truly sensational.

The 23-year-old burst onto the international stage earlier this year when he made his debut for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship-opener against Australia in Johannesburg.

His Test bow couldn’t have gone better. Not only did he impress with his play, he also scored two top tries to boot.

That wasn’t all, though. In their next game against the All Blacks, Jantjies ran in the Boks’ only try to secure a 16-all draw. And that, in many ways, perfectly captured the role the Stormers No 9 would go on to play for the Boks.

He has become the Springboks’ man, the man who can change it all in a moment. You just have to look at the impact he’s made whenever he’s come off the bench for Faf de Klerk to see how valuable he has been for the Springboks.

Jantjies can do way more than just pounce and score opportunistic five-pointers, and further than that, he has also gone on to show that he’s way more than just De Klerk’s back-up. In fact, I think it’s safe to say that he has proven that he’s deserving of the No 9 jersey, his form alone should have done enough to back that up.

His superb pass, his pace, his quick service, his ability to read the game and his quick reaction all make Jantjies one of the Springboks’ sharpest weapons.

He’s one for the future, he’s a great example of what transformation can do, and it’s hard to believe that last year he was still playing mainly Currie Cup rugby, his Super Rugby opportunities were sparse.

Now, one year later, he’s a vital part of the Springbok squad. And it seems like that's going to be the case for a very long time.

