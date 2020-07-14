Hollywoodbets Greyville set for a thrilling renewal of the Vodacom Durban July

For the first time in its 124-year history, this iconic race will be staged behind closed doors in keeping with the safety precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, racing fans can still expect to enjoy all of the racing action they love so much! Although the racecourse will be closed to the public, #VDJ2020 followers will be able to join in on all the betting action. It’s easy to back your favourite with Hollywoodbets by playing on your mobile phone.

If you’re worried about how you will enjoy the pre-race insights, then rest assured! Hollywoodbets and Gold Circle will be hosting a joint panel discussion on Thursday 23rd July 2020, which will be broadcast on Tellytrack at 7pm, as well as streamed on Youtube and Facebook. Legends of the track will discuss each of the runners in the final field for the Vodacom Durban July and their respective chances in this year’s event.





The panel consists of Vodacom Durban July-winning trainers Justin Snaith and Mike de Kock (both of whom have won it four times), South African champion jockey-elect Warren Kennedy, and four-time Vodacom Durban July winning jockey Anthony Delpech.





There is also a free-to-enter Hollywoodbets Punter Challenge taking place on Vodacom Durban July day, where over R100,000 will be up for grabs! Up to 10 players also stand the chance to win a share of the R1 million grand prize that will be awarded to and shared between 10 lucky customers who correctly tip all winners on the day’s race card! Punters can visit punters.hollywoodbets.net, login with either their Hollywoodbets or TabGold account details, and simply pick one horse for each race on the Hollywoodbets Greyville card.

This competition will open on Tuesday 21st July 2020. Terms and Conditions apply.





General views during The 2019 Vodacom Durban July Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.Durban, South Africa. 6th July 2019 . Picture: Steve Haag)

New to betting?





Hollywoodbets has a host of “How-To” videos on its blog explaining how you can make sure you get your bets on.





Hollywoodbets branches and TabGold tote agencies will be open for placing bets, but at this stage there will be no seating offered on the day due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. We encourage all people to take their bets early to avoid disappointment.





Hollywoodbets will also be offering their famous 15% Deposit Bonus promotion from Monday 20th July to Saturday 1st August 2020. All deposits up to a value of R20,000 will receive an additional 15% bonus (up to R3,000) to play with!





The Winning Form race card will be on sale at all newsagents, local totes and Hollywoodbets branches from Thursday 16th July 2020. This will prepare you for all the racing action come Saturday 25th July. Tips, previews and racing information is included in these handy form guides!









4/1 – Rainbow Bridge, Belgarion

6/1 – Vardy

7/1 – Got The Greenlight

8/1 – Do It Again

10/1 – Bunker Hunt

14/1 – Soqrat (AUS)

16/1 – Golden Ducat, Twist Of Fate

20/1 – Miyabi Gold

25/1 – Padre Pio, Shango

33/1 – Capoeira, Divine Odyssey, Tierra Del Fuego, It’s My Turn, Silvano’s Pride

50/1 – Camphoratus





* Prices subject to change











