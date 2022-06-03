Mzansi’s horse racing calendar for 2022 is alive and well

Horse racing in South Africa is alive and kicking with a fully packed line up of races coming up in May, and the rest of the year.

You can bet on horse racing today with the odds on all of these upcoming events at Betway. 2022 have already seen some of South Africa’s most prestigious races taking place with Jet Dark under jockey Smanga Khumalo coming out as the winner at L'Ormarins Queens Plate which took place in Kenilworth, Cape Town in January earlier this year.

This was the second consecutive win for the pair at the Queen’s plate making it a Royal Double and also making them firm favourites for upcoming races in 2022. February saw Africa’s richest race the Cape Town Met formerly the Sun Met taking place at Kenilworth with a purse of 5 million Rand up for grabs.

Kommetdieding and jockey Gavin Lerena came out as the winner in one of biggest and most glamorous races in South Africa. The competition could not be tighter between the two horses as Kommetdieding came second in the Queen’s Plate and Dark Jet came second in the Cape Town Met.