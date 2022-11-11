Need a viewing partner for the World Cup? Pick out the DStv Explora with 4K sports viewing

With soccer fans eagerly awaiting the World Cup kickoff in Qatar on November 20, DStv has come to the party to heighten the excitement levels by watching matches in ultra-high definition with DStv 4K. This new offering from the subscription platform gives viewers an opportunity to watch all 64 matches of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, in a way that makes it feel like they are witnessing all the live action from the stadium itself.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most 4K devices have around eight million pixels, meaning every moment of every match will be displayed in brilliant detail. Viewers who watch via their decoders will require an Explora Ultra, a 4K television (connected with the HDMI supplied with the decoder) and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. And fans who stream the tournament, either via Showmax Pro or DStv, will also be able to do so in 4K, provided they have a 4K television (or 4K-supporting media or TV box), and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. Customers who stream in 4K can adjust video quality to manage data usage.

The pairing of 4K picture and the DStv Streama is an exciting one, meaning that football fans can enjoy all 64 games in 4K quality without a satellite dish and installation, for the first time ever. The DStv Streama is a TV streaming box that delivers content from DStv and a variety of other apps such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube kids to a compatible TV, via a fast, stable internet connection. DStv customers are now able to access that connectivity with the company too, via DStv Internet, which offers uncapped, unshaped fibre connectivity to maximise the features of the Explora and Explora Ultra, enable the Streama - and connect users to the world. Click here to stream all your FIFA World Cup matches here on DSTV

Story continues below Advertisement

This is what you need to know about the 4K offering: You will need a line speed of 15Mpbs but an uncapped connection is recommended. If you are using a media or TV box (like DStv Streama), you will need to be 4K capable. Only English commentary is available on the 4K channels. If you are getting an E48 or E16 error, contact support for assistance. Marc Jury, SuperSport chief executive, confidently claims that this is the platform's most varied and dynamic World Cup offering yet. “DStv’s teams have worked on this project for months. We are ready to deliver a multi-platform broadcast that encompasses the very latest technology with some of the smartest, most entertaining soccer analysts in the world,” said Jury.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, SuperSport’s offering will include World Cup action for access subscribers via SuperSport LaLiga on DStv channel 204. Even if your partner or friends are not into soccer, you can still get your popcorn and drinks ready to enjoy the live action as 32 teams battle it out in four rounds of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoffs and a final. Get your vuvuzelas ready, put on your favourite team’s jersey and get into the World Cup spirit.