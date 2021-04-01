#PledgePink and back the Proteas and the fight against breast cancer at the Bullring

Cricket fans enjoy nothing more than being tickled pink at the Imperial Wanderers, supporting their favourite sport and players, while contributing to a really important cause. But while you will need to have your beers and your boerewors rolls in the comfort of your own home on Sunday for Betway Pink Day - South Africa’s all-time favourite cricket One-Day International - you can still buy your virtual match day tickets and play your part in the fight against breast cancer. South Africa will face Pakistan in pink at the Bullring this weekend on what is cricket’s biggest day out, with the ground ordinarily packed to the rafters and bedecked colourfully and beautifully in pink - on the pitch and in the stands - in aid of breast cancer awareness. Covid protocols will unfortunately ensure fans won’t be allowed at the stadium this year, but you can still ‘take your place’ at the Wanderers and #PledgePink by buying your virtual match day ticket here for between R50 and R150 from Ticketpro. You can also SMS #PLEDGEPINK to the number 40374 to donate R20 to this important cause, for which the beneficiaries will again be Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

All funds raised on and off the field on this special day will be allocated towards breast cancer research and awareness in aid of one of the African continent’s biggest public hospitals.

This year’s match, hosted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), also marks the 10th anniversary of the Betway Pink Day concept, an event that has become one of the biggest days on the South African sporting calendar.

Fans are encouraged to still get involved and support the overriding spirit of what Pink Day is all about.

This is the second time Pakistan will participate in the Betway Pink Day. The last encounter in 2013 was one of the most memorable games to grace this famous venue, with Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers sharing what was then a third-wicket ODI world record stand of 238 off 182 balls before Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi responded with a staggering onslaught on the Proteas attack of 88 off 48 balls that almost turned the outcome on its head.

Playing in pink always seems to bring the best out of the Proteas. Those who were lucky enough to be present at the 2015 edition will have an indelible memory of what happened that day when de Villiers scored the fastest ODI century ever, coming to the crease when there were less than 12 overs still to be bowled. With Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw also scoring centuries, the Proteas improved by one run on their famous effort in the ‘438’ match in 2006.

“As we all know breast cancer is a scourge that has a high impact on family life which is at the core of every community. It affects all of us,” said CSA Acting Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki.

“We are proud of our efforts over the years in raising awareness and mobilising cricket fans through the Pledge Pink campaign. It is one of our foremost social programmes and proves how sport can play a broader role in society.

Sport can unify people as nothing else and it has been wonderful to see the support we have received every year for this big day from the various countries that have played against our Proteas in this match. It is this international brotherhood that helps to make the occasion so special and successful. I would like to extend a special vote of thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board, their officials and players,” added Mr. Moseki.

Sponsors of the Pink Day, Betway’s Marketing Manager, David Rachid, says they are proud to be part of the campaign.

“As a brand that prides itself on caring for the communities in which it operates, the Betway Pink Day aligns with our purpose and continued support for community upliftment initiatives. Being part of this year’s Betway Pink Day match extends our participation to becoming a leading voice in the fight against the scourge of Breast Cancer. We hope this year’s event will be as successful as the other years and we urge all cricket loving fans to buy their virtual tickets for a great cause,” Rachid said.

The Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright added: “The Betway Pink Day is the proudest, most passionate and pinkest day of the year! On behalf of the Central Gauteng Lions, we are exceptionally proud to host and be involved in the 10th edition of the Betway Pink Day. For our fans from far and wide, please join us as we raise both knowledge and funds for breast cancer education, awareness and treatment. Sunday 4 April will undoubtably be one of our proudest moments as the Imperial Wanderers Stadium and you can be sure our iconic stadium is ready to host the Proteas and Pakistan in a celebration of unity and breast cancer awareness. The perfect pitch is ready and excitement is certainly in the air as we rally behind the fight against breast cancer, because together we can achieve so much more and together we can beat cancer and hit it for a big six!”