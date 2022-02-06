SABC Sport to broadcast CAF AFCON 2022 final, CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup

On Sunday, 6 February 2022 Senegal and Egypt will lock horns at 21:00 on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, SABC 1 and TelkomONE. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt will clash in a highly anticipated battle. It’s Mane vs Mo in this challenge of the titans as their nations fight it out to be crowned the new kings of African football.

The CAF Champions League kicks off on 11 February 2022 – 29 May 2022 and viewers can look forward to seeing South African teams Mamelodi Sundowns and Amazulu in key fixtures broadcasted on SABC Sport. The giants of African football including Al Ahly (10-times champions), Zamalek (5-times champions), TP Mazembe (5-times champions) and Raja Blanca (3-times champions) will also be kitted and ready for battle. While the CAF Confederations Cup kicks off on 13 February 2022 – 3 April 2022 which also includes South African giants, Orlando Pirates.

With these key CAF acquisitions by SABC Sport, it is evident to see the levelling of the playing field by giving South African viewers access to world-class content without subscription fees. SABC Sport is set to include all matches for the above stated CAF tournaments and include the CAF Super Cup, CAF Women’s AFCON and CAF Women’s Champions League to its content schedule.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “The inclusion of CAF to the SABC Sport offering is indicative of the purpose that SABC Sport serves, by bringing the best in African and international sport to the homes of all South African citizens. CAF tournaments are the ultimate showcase for African football and the access SABC Sport is providing to all South Africans, has certainly created exciting times for Africa as a footballing continent.”