Siya leading the Boks into the Rugby World Cup final is magical









Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, centre, and Bongi Mbonambi Picture: Jae C. Hong/AP King Price is no stranger to change. (In fact, they embrace it at every turn!) So, we’ve teamed up with them to showcase players who are transforming the world of rugby and adding shine to the Springboks’ glory. What a time it is for Siya Kolisi. What a time it is for South Africa. Regardless of what happens in the World Cup final, South Africans have absolutely no reason to be disappointed, even if the Springboks lose. Like Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said earlier this week – the only thing that could be disappointing is if they failed to pitch up. The Boks have already surpassed expectations, perhaps not to all of their die-hard fans, but certainly if you consider the space they were in two years ago. They’ve already done South Africa proud. If they actually go to win rugby’s biggest spectacle, it would be an extraordinary achievement.

It becomes even more special when you realise that Kolisi – the Springboks’ first black captain – will lead the team in his 50th Test in the final against England. That, in itself, is a milestone. Achieving that milestone in a World Cup final? Well, that’s magical. Just as magical as Kolisi’s story – from extremely humble beginnings in Zwide to Springbok captain. Imagine if he lifts the Webb Ellis trophy!

So much of what we’ve seen from the Springboks in the last year or so is reminiscent of Kolisi’s individual story. A story of hope, a story of hard work, a story of belief. How the Boks managed to rebuild after some dark times, with Kolisi at the helm, is another fascinating story. And if Kolisi leads the Boks to glory on Saturday, it will be a story like no other.

That vision has already been likened to the Springboks’ 1995 World Cup triumph and what it did for the nation. Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis Cup would be another massive moment.

When South Africa won the World Cup for the first time in ’95, images of Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar with the gold became iconic. Those images symbolised hope and unity. Importantly, it symbolised how a nation can be united through sport.

This time, images of Kolisi lifting the cup could become just as iconic, perhaps even more. Who knows.

Siya Kolisi’s story is an unbelievable one. And should the man in the No 6 jumper and his team be the ones celebrating on the podium - just like Pienaar did in '95 - it will be the ultimate addition to the Kolisi’s already-magical tale.

But getting back to King Price and change… Have you noticed something different about their logo and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages? You should! The insurer has forsaken their distinctive royal red colour and gone green and gold to back the bucks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup!

Head on over to their website and check it out. (Be sure to get a quote while you’re there, which puts you in line to win R10,000.)

King Price is also challenging your company to back the bucks by changing your logo to green and gold for the World Cup. Rise to the challenge, spread the word, and let's back the bucks all the way to the final!