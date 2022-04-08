South Africa’s top Breakers battle if out for a spot in New York

The search for the best breakers to battle each other at the national finals of Red Bull BC One has come to an end. Celebrating 15 years in South Africa, the world’s most prestigious breaking competition took to Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn and found the best b-boys and b-girls that will battle it out for the coveted title at the national finals held in Cape Town on Sunday, 01 May 2022 at Wonderland Studios in Gardens, Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 16 b-boys and 8 b-girls will go head-to-head on 01 May at Wonderland Studios with the winning b-boy and b-girl heading to New York to represent South Africa at the Red Bull BC One World Final in November 2022. The national final forms part of the Red Bull BC One Camp South Africa from 29 April to 01 May. In celebration of 15 years in South Africa, Red Bull BC One will host a three-day camp leading up to the national final. The action-packed schedule of workshops, exhibition battles and screenings will feature Red Bull BC One world champions B-Boy Lilou (France), B-Boy Roxrite (USA) with B-Girl AT (Finland) and more local and international breaking talent.

Story continues below Advertisment

Day one of the camp sees an exhibition battle featuring the first-generation crews of Cape Town take to the floor. The next big moment is the African All Stars featuring breakers from Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast and Algeria take on the South African All Stars which comprises of B-Girl Courtnaé, B-Boy Benny, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Boy Meaty and B-Boy The Curse. Throughout the day, there will also be workshops and screenings with B-Boy Lilou as well as a seven to smoke battle with local breakers. The day is then wrapped up with a special throwback hip-hop set by DJ Ready D. Day two will consist of a livestreamed battle between Phil Wizard (Canada) and Red Bull BC One 2021 champion B-Boy Amir (Kazakhstan) over 10 rounds as well as several crew vs crew battles between local creaking crews. The B-girl will be a major focus for the second day with a workshop by B-Girl AT and a panel discussion on B-Girls in South Africa. B-Boy Roxrite will also be hosting a workshop for aspiring breakers to take part in. Day three is the national Red Bull BC One South Africa final which will see 16 B-Boys and 8 B-Girls compete for a spot at the world final in New York. The day will be wrapped by a performance by Nasty C.

Story continues below Advertisment

The full Red Bull BC One Camp schedule can be found here. The winners of the Red Bull BC One South African title will represent the country at the World Finals held in New York on 12 November 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

TOP 16 B-BOYS: B-Boy Oscar (Johannesburg)

B-Boy Bashi (Johannesburg) B-Boy Ranks (East London) B-Boy Toufeeq (Cape Town)

B-Boy Meaty (Cape Town) B-Boy Charlton (Cape Town) B-Boy Chilo (Cape Town)

B-Boy James Blond (Cape Town) B-Boy Shady (Cape Town) B-Boy Ruden (Cape Town)

B-Boy Victor (Cape Town) B-Boy Jandre (George) B-Boy Culture (George)

B-Boy Da Vince (Oudtshoorn) B-Boy Curse (Cape Town) TOP 8 B-GIRLS:

B-Girl Courtnaé Paul (Johannesburg) B-Girl Mids (Gqeberha) B-Girl Leesa (Johannesburg)

B-Girl Lisa (Gqeberha) B-Girl CJ (Cape Town) B-Girl Nina (Cape Town)

B-Girl Saali (Oudtshoorn) B-Girl Keisha (Cape Town) Event information:

Red Bull BC One Camp South Africa Date: Friday 29 April to Sunday 1 May 2022 Venue: Wonderland Studios, Gardens, Cape Town (5 Carisbrook Street, Gardens, Cape Town)