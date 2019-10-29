Springbok Lukhanyo Am's non-traditional road to the Rugby World Cup final









Lukhanyo Am's road to becoming a Springbok is as far from the "traditional" one as King Williams Town is from Cape Town in distance. Yet, he still made it happen. The Bok centre's name won't pop up in online Craven Week searches - he's never played in this premier South African schoolboy tournament. His name isn't printed on the glass-protected memoirs of any of the 'big' rugby schools because he never went there. You won't find him in any of the Junior Boks teams of years gone by.

You won't even see his details under any of the big unions' player lists at youth level. Nothing.

You see, Am is the ultimate example of what transformation can do. He's the ultimate example of what can happen when opportunities are given to everyone, not just to those who are products of a Grey College or Paul Roos.

And look at him now.

It's been a big year for the 25-year-old, who attended De Vos Malan High School in King Williams Town.

Am has gone from that nondescript rugby background to the Springboks' first-choice outside centre.

Before the World Cup, he was the undesputed form 13 in the country during Super Rugby, nobody could argue that. And during the rugby showpiece in Japan, he's continued to get the job done for his team.

What makes the Sharks back so good is his rugby IQ. The way he can spot and exploit gaps that sometimes only his eyes can see. The way he can complete for the ball on the ground after completing a tackle. The way he can pick those top running lines. The way he can go from 'physical' to 'finisher' in no time. There's also that distribution and support play. Yeah, he's that good.

He's gelled well with Bok inside centre Damian de Allende in midfield, that partnership has clearly grown.

But on an individual front, Lukhanyo Am has been quite something... a fine player, of course, but also an example of the kind of talent that can easily slip through the net if not for transformation.

