The biggest upcoming sports events to place your bets on

There is an action-packed international sporting week ahead, with ICC 2022 Women's World Cup and Six Nations Rugby taking place.

With this kind of sporting action to look forward to, let's preview what's in store for sports betting fans out there. The ICC Women's 2022 World Cup is well under way, and we have already seen the hosts New Zealand lose their opening game to the West Indies. Favourites Australia beat reigning champions England and South Africa made hard work of Bangladesh to claim an opening win, with Ayabonga Khaka bowling of 4/32 proving the difference between the two teams. Australia takes on a dejected Pakistan on the 8th of March. The Pakistani team lost their opening game by 107 runs to arch-rivals India. Australia's odds of winning this match are 1.02 to Pakistan’s 12.00, the Aussies clearly the strong favourites to win this match.

The West Indies face England, who are strong favourites with the bookmakers at 1.13, with West Indies having odds of 5.00, despite their impressive win against New Zealand in the opening game. South Africa faces Pakistan on Friday, with India and New Zealand on Thursday. To check out the latest odds when they become available head over to betway.co.za. After a short break, the Six Nations Championship is back. To start things off we have Wales vs France on Friday. France is unbeaten in the tournament so far and they have been in impressive form. With the leading try scorers, Gabin Villiere and Damian Penaud in their ranks, they have favourable odds against Wales at 1.22, while a Wales win has odds of 4.90. England will want to keep their slim hopes alive of claiming the Championship but they face an Irish side with the same ambitions. English Coach Eddie Jones announced his 36 man squad yesterday, with flanker Sam Underhill being recalled after a spell on the sidelines. Ireland is the favourite at 1.82, but England stands a good chance with good odds at 2.12. Perineal wooden spoon winners Italy host Scotland in Rome. Italy has yet to win a game this year, and their last win in the Six Nations Championship came in 2015, against Scotland. Scotland hasn't been able to carry the momentum of their opening win against England, but they are still favourites 1.05 and Italy 12.00.

