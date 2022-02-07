WATCH: Garmin's new fēnix 7 Sapphire Solar multisport GPS watch lets you go longer & get stronger

There are 7 days in a week, and the fēnix 7 series multisport GPS watches are built for all of them.

Now you can meet any athletic or outdoor challenge with cutting-edge training features, sports apps, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring and more. Experience full control through trusted buttons and ease of use with the new touchscreen interface. Gain new insights on the development of your endurance performance over time and effectively manage your stamina.

Use the button controls or the new touchscreen interface to access selections.

Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina.

Optimize recovery and overall wellness by monitoring heart rate1, respiration, stress, sleep and more. The Precision Multiband-GNSS (with Sapphire Solar Editions) and outdoor navigation sensors guide your outings off the beaten path.

Watch the video below to find out more!

And to complement your tamer days, connected features include smart notifications2, music storage and Garmin Pay™ contactless payments3. The Solar versions offer a solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life. Plus, the fēnix 7X offers a built-in LED flashlight that keeps you going after dark. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.