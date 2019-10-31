WATCH: Staff at Good Hope Meat Hyper back the Boks









The owners and staff at Good Hope Meat Hyper in Salt River have created a video in support of the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. Cape Town - Good Hope Meat Hyper in Salt River is a landmark institution in Cape Town, and a firm favourite in the community it serves. This family business has been around since 1972, and before Eid or the festive season or SA's favourite pastime - a braai - this is where shoppers from all over Cape Town go for top-quality fresh halaal meat and meat products. With their tagline being "The butcher that cares", the owners and staff have also shown that they are passionate about another South African pastime: rugby, and have created a video in support of the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup final against England in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. Co-owner Reaaz Ahmed says: "In the store, we're all passionate supporters of the Springboks and on match days we broadcast the match live in the butcher, and it's chaotic. For the semi-final, it was crazy in our store. "We just wanted to do something to show our support for the Springboks. They really inspire all of us. If you look at the stories of so many individuals in the team, it's a reflection of so many people who work here or our customers who come from similar backgrounds, and it's very inspirational that they are out there doing their best for the country and playing their hearts out. The video was just a little show of support from our side."





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sports-loving Ahmed predicts a 24-19 win. "We obviously feel the Springboks are going to win. I think it's going to be tight game, not more than five points but the Springboks are going to take it."

And what should we be eating while we watch the match on Saturday?

"You've got to have some lovely dhanya sausage, number one. It's amazing for any braai. And then some lovely matured steaks, whether it's T-bone, 28-day matured is very, very nice to have on the braai. Then of course you've got your chops, you've got your sosaties marinated in different flavours. Once you've got that combination together with your salads, you can watch that match and be really satisfied

"The only problem for us is we'll be busy working, but we'll have to have our braai after, celebrating the Springbok win."