Sport / 31 January 2020, 3:12pm / Partnered Content
Which country holds the ultimate bragging rights
after 20 years of Six Nations rugby? We've
compiled the all-time table to find out.
It’s been 20 years since the Five Nations became six.
Since then, four different teams have lifted the trophy.
But that doesn’t tell the half of it.
In all, 13,123 points and 1,274 tries have been scored by more
than 1,500 players during more than 400 hours on the pitch.
But, with every country now having played exactly 100 matches
in the competition, who boasts the ultimate bragging rights?
To find out, we’ve compiled the all-time Six Nations table.
This includes the retrospective application of the points system
that was introduced in 2017, whereby teams earn four points for a
win and two for a draw, and a bonus point for either scoring four
or more tries or losing by seven points or fewer.
To avoid the possibility of a team winning all five of their matches
in a single year but still missing out on the title, three bonus
points are awarded to any side that achieves the Grand Slam.
The answer, unsurprisingly, is England, having won more titles
and more matches than any other country, while also scoring the
most tries and points in the process.
They have also amassed more bonus points than any other
country, with 36 try bonuses, 19 losing bonuses and two Grand
Slams boosting their total by a whopping 61 points.
England have also established the most dominant home record in
the competition, winning 42 of their 50 matches at Twickenham –
or 84%.
Second-placed Ireland, meanwhile, have the best record on the
road, winning 28 of their 50 away matches (56 per cent).
In third sit France, who have secured five titles and three Grand
Slams, but none since their all-conquering campaign in 2010.
The biggest surprise is that Wales are languishing down in fourth,
despite having won five titles of their own – the same number as
France and one more than Ireland.
Not only that, but four of those five titles were Grand Slams, with
no other team securing more than three perfect campaigns this
millennium.
That leaves the two nations that are yet to win a championship –
Scotland, in fifth, and Italy, who prop up the table.
Scotland lag a long way behind fourth-placed Wales but, having
won 16 more games and picked up 16 more bonus points than
Italy, they are in no danger of dropping to the bottom of the pile.
The Scots can, however, take some sort of pride in being the Six
Nations’ pluckiest losers, having secured 22 losing bonus points
– more than any other country.
The table makes ugly viewing for Italy, who have won just 12 of
their 100 matches since joining the competition (though they’ve
still managed to beat to every team other than England).
The Azzurri have been presented 14 wooden spoons in 20 years,
securing just three try bonus points and conceding almost 1,000
more points than any other side.
Questions over their continued involvement in the competition,
with nations such as Georgia and Romania rapidly improving, are
justified by a glance at the all-time table.
Having applied the modern points system to previous Six
Nations, only one big question remains: would the title have
changed hands in any previous year if the current rules were in
place?
The answer is yes.
In 2007, France beat Ireland to the title owing to a superior points
differential, with both teams finishing with four wins and a loss.
Ireland, however, would have won a crucial losing bonus point in
a 17-20 loss to Les Bleus at Croke Park, handing them the title
instead.
There was a similar situation in 2013, when Wales beat England
to the title on points difference after a 30-3 final-day win at the
Millennium Stadium. England, though, would have secured a try
bonus point in their earlier 38-18 win over Scotland, rendering
that loss to Wales inconsequential.
That would leave England with seven titles, Ireland with five and
Wales with four ahead of the 2020 tournament.
Instead, England begin the 2020 Six Nations just one title ahead
of their nearest challengers.
But, should they stretch their lead this year, there can be no
doubting their status as the most dominant team in the history of
the competition.