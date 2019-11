Win cash prizes in the Mzansi Super League Lucky Bum competition









Paarl Rocks player Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket during the Mzantsi Super League 2.0. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) The Mzansi Super League (MSL) tournament is in full swing across South Africa, and to add to the celebratory mood MSL has announced The Lucky Bum in-stadium competition.

This competition will see one lucky spectator walk off with a cash prize at selected matches.

All you need to do is purchase a ticket to one of the matches and enjoy a day of sporting excellence.





During the second innings of the selected matches, 25 stadium attendees’ tickets will be chosen via a random draw. The tickets will then be entered into a final draw where one Lucky Bum will be chosen to win a cash prize of R1 000 and become the proud title holder of match Lucky Bum.





The selected winner has to be at the match during the announcement to claim his or her prize.





But wait there's more. This year, a colour tunnel has been added to the mix of fun things to do.





Spectators are encouraged to come to named matches dressed in white and listen out for an announcement directing them to the colour tunnels representing their home teams. The colour celebration is not merely a way for spectators to show their team colours, it’s also a beautiful display

of South Africans uniting to show their deep passion for the game of cricket.





Don’t miss your chance to be part of these exciting activities and prizes.





The next matches where you can stand a chance to be match Lucky Bum and enjoy the colour tunnel are:

Sunday, 24 November, when Cape Town Blitz take on Paarl Rocks at Newlands in Cape Town.

Sunday, 8 December when Paarl Rocks take on the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at SuperSport Park in Centurion .

Tickets are available for R60 each at TicketPro and at various retail outlets, including online sales at www.ticketpro.co.za .





Also catch the live action on SABC 3 and Radio 2000 and witness the Cape Town Blitz; Durban Heat; Jozi Stars; Nelson Mandela Bay Giants; Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans battle it out for the MSL 2.0 championship.





