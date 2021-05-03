Wings for Life World Run announces a star-studded list of 2021 SA ambassadors

The Global charity run where the world runs for those who can’t is back on the 09th of May 2021! This time connecting through the Wings for Life World Run App. This year some incredible personalities join the local ambassador line-up including athletes, media personalities and influencers and they’re all currently training and ready to run with the world to raise funds to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Mzansi’s favourite YouTube couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu, Hitmaker Rouge The Rapper, 5FM’s latest Lunchtime host Zanele Potelwa, Musician and presenter Rorisang Thandekiso, and community fitness trainer Mlekeleli Khuzwayo are some of the fresh faces to sign up for the run - challenging not only themselves but also their communities by joining their teams.

They join a stellar crew that has been part of previous Wings for Life World Run events and return for the 2021 app run. Sandile Mkhize, psychologist and entrepreneur Edwina Makgamatha, Guinness World Record Holder Thomas van Tonder and Olympic-distance triathlete Richard Murray are all excited to be back and run at the same time with the world. Previous race winners Landie Greyling and Admire Muzopambwa will also get ready to run at 1pm on 9 May.

Local Board member and Ambassador Sandile Mkhize’s personal journey has been greatly affected by the Wings for Life World Run Event. “For the people supporting the Wings For Life World Run, thank you for all that you do and to those considering joining this year's run - there is power in numbers, there is power in small acts of kindness and small acts of service. Your participation in this race will directly make this world a better place and to someone like me with a spinal cord injury, it would change my world forever” said Sandile.

Mkhize opens up in a new inspirational 10-minute film that tells the story of how he reclaimed his identity, rebuilt his life, and regained his sense of purpose after his traumatic spinal cord injury. Sandile’s Story is now available on the Wings for Life World Run website.

Sandile is excited to share his journey with the world “personally I think my life has been a series of beautiful, painful, challenging and fortunate events. It took me a really long time to accept and appreciate my life story, but let me tell you that when I fell in love with who and what I am, I fell hard. I am one of the luckiest people I know because I actively try to see all that is good in my life and appreciate the lessons that come with the parts that are not perfect.”

This year’s run will be exclusively through the Wings for Life World Run app that has been used and continually developed since 2015, all South Africans are encouraged to join our ambassadors in the virtual event and the fight to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Absolutely 100% of the entry goes directly to the Wings for Life Foundation. The first 3000 entries in South Africa will receive a goodie box which includes a race shirt.

For more info on the run, the foundation’s work and sign up for the virtual run, head on over to www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.