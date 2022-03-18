Wings For Life World Run returns in 2022

The Global charity run where thousands of people around the world start running at the exact same time is back!

Wings for Life World Run returns on the 8th of May 2022, connecting all runners virtually through their advanced running app - which also offers a unique audio experience, that will inform, entertain and motivate them along the way.

Runners across the world can take part from their favourite running spot, the app will measure a runner’s distance from every unique location using the live tracking system.

The run is a global charity event with a unique and fun format where the virtual finish line chases you. In aid of the Wings for Life Foundation, 100% of the full entry fee goes to the foundation whose ultimate goal is to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.