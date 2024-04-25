Playtomic a smash hit in the Padel4Good community

It will be "in with the new" when players take to the courts for the fourth Padel4Good event of the year on Saturday, April 27 at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town. Not only did tickets for the Non-Profit Organisation's second women's tournament of the year fly off the proverbial shelves, but there was also an influx of new players who will be swinging their rackets in their first Padel4Good tournament.

Speaking about the fourth event of the year, Padel4Good's Kathleen Barker highlighted that there's lots to look forward to. "This women's event sold out in under two hours! We have some new players who have not yet played in a Padel4Good tournament, which is great as this means the community is growing and we are expanding our reach," she said. "This keeps the games fresh and allows players to be challenged by new opponents.”

Barker also urged padel enthusiasts to make use of the Playtomic app to connect with other players and locate courts when on the go. Playtomic allows players to find partners, search active matches to join wherever they are, compete against players on the same level as them thanks to the rating feature that enables players to gauge their competitive level and that of their opponents, and arrange private matches with friends. "Playtomic is one of the fastest-growing communities in the world, which means that no matter where you are you can find a court nearby and find players on your level to join your game," Barker explained.

"After each game, you record your score and this is how you improve your level. It is easy to connect to players who are on the same level as you, which helps especially if you are new to the game. "It opens doors and connects you to players that you would not otherwise meet and be able to play with. When you travel you can also find nearby courts and set up a match - no matter where you are."