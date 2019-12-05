CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe is at the centre of several controversies that Cricket South Africa finds itself in. Photo: Christiaan Kotze BackpagePix

Back from a week off due to the implosion of the Lisbon Bank building next to our offices in the Joburg CBD last week, our podcast panel of return to another implosion - this time at Cricket South Africa. Yes folks and South African cricket lovers, it is absolute shambles at the CSA - the sponsors have threatened and demanded resignations, former administrators have voiced their disdain; the press and public are infuriated and what’s more concerning is that we have 20 days to go to the Boxing Day Test match with no director of cricket, no coach, no selectors, and CSA board members resigning left and right.

In PART I of the IOL SPORTS PODCAST we quiz cricket writer Stuart Hess - banned earlier this week by CSA - on the most pressing of issues: How did Tabraiz Shamsi pull off that magic trick on Wednesday in the MSL game between the Durban Heat and Paarl Rocks. There is also some chat about all that CSA carfuffle.





In PART II we turn our attention to some football with Mihlali Baleka as we discuss whether to call it now and declare Kaizer Chiefs the league champions. Meanwhile, there is a big Manchester Derby looming, which could decide the next coach to be fired in the Premier League.





