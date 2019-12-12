FILE - Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith is the new director of cricket for the next few months and many are hoping this is a step in the right direction for SA cricket. Photo: Tertius Pickard/AP

Is there finally some light at the end of the tunnel? After a tumultuous few weeks, a very tires Stuart Hess explains why the appointment of former Proteas captain Graeme Smith to the role of director of cricket is a step in the right direction for SA cricket … even if it is only for three months. And, yes, it’s true - one of our panelists is in love with the man they call “Biff”. Also in PART I we discuss the failure of defending champions Jozi Stars in the MSL and who will play the Paarl Rocks on Monday in the final. Rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen also ponders if Ian Foster is the best man for the All Blacks head coaching position and whether Scott Robertson might have been a better choice.

In PART II football writer Mihlali Baleka joins us to discuss the continued confusion in vision and process at Orlando Pirates after they hired another unknown in Josef Zinnbauer.

And then there is the small matter of the Telkom Knockout final - it’s Pitso v Eric; Sundowns v Maritzburg; perennial winners v would-be champions. Who will come out on top? Listen in and you might just be surprised as to who we believe will lift the Cup on Saturday night.

IOL Sport