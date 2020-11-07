Pol Espargaro clinches pole for KTM at European Grand Prix

VALENCIA – Spanish rider Pol Espargaro excelled in wet conditions to claim his second MotoGP pole position of the season for KTM at the European Grand Prix on Saturday.

Espargaro, had claimed his first pole at the Styrian Grand Prix back in August, will start at the front of the grid in Valencia on Sunday after posting a fastest lap of one minute 40.434 seconds.

“I don’t really know how this lap comes,” Espargaro said. “I didn’t know if I would be able to make it... but finally, that last lap, I said okay, everything or nothing. Let’s put everything together and try the maximum.

“In these conditions it’s very difficult to put a clean lap together in all the sectors, but I did it.”

Suzuki’s Alex Rins starts second with a time of one minute 40.475, ahead of Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, who suffered a late fall.