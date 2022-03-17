Police investigating theft of 12 racing bikes worth R1m belonging to Mauritian national team

Centurion — Paarl Police are investigating the theft of 12 racing bikes, worth around R1m, which went missing at Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Thursday. Among the bikes stolen was that of Kim le Court De Billot who won the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the weekend.

The dozen bikes belonged to the Mauritian national team, and would come as a heavy blow as they are due to travel to Egypt for the All African Championships on Friday. The SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement: “Paarl Police needs the assistance of the public regarding the theft of bicycles with an estimated value of R1 million rand that was stolen from a guest farm in Paarl between Wednesday, 2022-03-16 and today (Thursday, 2022-03-17).

“A cycle group from Mauritius who participated in the Cape Cycle Race resided at the farm before their departure to participate in the Africa Cycle Race in Egypt. This morning (Thursday, 2022-03-17) it was discovered that twelve of the bicycles were stolen from the storage facility on the guest farm.” “Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Paarl SAPS on 021 807 4009 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Earlier on Thursday, De Billot made a desperate plea on Facebook to anyone with information to contact her or members of the Mauritius team.

