The Red Bull King of the Air 2021 is back with a bang after being postponed from its traditional slot. This highly anticipated event is the premier big air Kiteboarding competition featuring the best athletes from around the world. Photo: Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA
Polish young gun rewrites the record books at Red Bull King of the Air

By Zaahier Adams Time of article published 48m ago

Cape Town - Polish young gun Janek Grzegorzewski rewrote the record books during Round 1 and 2 of the Red Bull King of the Air 2021 on Saturday.

The conditions were perfect at Kite Beach in Blouberg for the riders with the southeasterly winds reaching 25-30 knot and the waves approaching 1-metre high.

This allowed Grzegorzewski to complete the first ever Frontroll Contraloop Board Off - which included four rotations - which earned him a score of 9.4, the single highest move ever.

Previous two-times champion, Aaron Hadlow won his heat in business-like fashion, doing enough to secure a heat win but not show all his cards. A very focused Marc Jacobs also rode a calculated heat, producing a massive boogie loop and a Boardoff Contraloop.

The world's best big-air kiteboarders will be in action again on Sunday where the forecast looks very promising to crown a king.

All the action will once again be streamed to fans all around the world on Red Bull TV.

