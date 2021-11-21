Polish young gun rewrites the record books at Red Bull King of the Air

The conditions were perfect at Kite Beach in Blouberg for the riders with the southeasterly winds reaching 25-30 knot and the waves approaching 1-metre high.

Cape Town - Polish young gun Janek Grzegorzewski rewrote the record books during Round 1 and 2 of the Red Bull King of the Air 2021 on Saturday.

This allowed Grzegorzewski to complete the first ever Frontroll Contraloop Board Off - which included four rotations - which earned him a score of 9.4, the single highest move ever.

It looks like a kiteboarding King might be crowned tomorrow

Previous two-times champion, Aaron Hadlow won his heat in business-like fashion, doing enough to secure a heat win but not show all his cards. A very focused Marc Jacobs also rode a calculated heat, producing a massive boogie loop and a Boardoff Contraloop.

The world's best big-air kiteboarders will be in action again on Sunday where the forecast looks very promising to crown a king.