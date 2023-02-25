Porsche and Antonio Felix da Costa get top honours at Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town - It was quite the start to the Cape Town ePrix but Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa was the eventual winner. The Mother City fans were out in full force as the city held it’s first ever Formula E race, with a the likes of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Cape Town major Geordin Hill-Lewis we both on the starting grid.

WHAT A RACE!!!!!@AFELIXDACOSTA WINS IN CAPE TOWN! 🇿🇦#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/EI5rcBaEtQ — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023 Back to the action it was a dramatic first lap as Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein crashed into former F1 driver Sebastian Buemi. A nightmare race continued for Maserati as Maximilian Günther sustained rear damage to his car after he hit the wall and had to walk off the track. Incredible.#CapeTownEPrix — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023 Invision Racing’s Nick Cassidy then took the lead with 10 laps to go but a bad start for Porsche turned into a fantastic finish as de Costa won the inaugural Cape Town ePrix coming all the way from 11th.

DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne and Hyderabad winner was second as Cassidy grabbed the last podium place. Earlier in the day South African Kelvin van de Linde and his ABT Cupra team had to pull out of the main event as they had rear suspension issues. @AliciaPillay56