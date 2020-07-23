Premier League-bound Leeds sign goalkeeper Meslier on permanent deal

LONDON - Leeds United have signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier from French club Lorient on a permanent deal after a loan spell at Elland Road, the second-tier Championship winners said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Leeds, having kept seven clean sheets in 10 league games as Marcelo Bielsa's side ended a 16-year wait to secure a return to the Premier League.

"It's unbelievable, we are in the Premier League and today I've signed for Leeds United permanently, so I am very happy," Meslier told the club website.

"My objective when I arrived was to stay here, Leeds is perfect, the supporters, club and stadium, along with the team is unbelievable, so I always wanted to stay."

Frenchman Meslier took over as first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds when Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches for racist abuse in February.