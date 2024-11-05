Pressure mounts on Chiefs as Nabi seeks time to cook

Nasreddine Nabi took the Kaizer Chiefs head coaching job knowing he had to find a balance between securing results and getting the best out of his players. With this understanding, the 59-year-old has made a sincere plea to the club’s faithful to grant the team time to ‘cook’, aiming to restore the club to their rightful place in the coming months. Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi needs to use the three week break wisely and get the best out of his players. Or else, he runs the risk of being under more pressure. Photo: Supplied However, the beginning of the season has proven difficult for Nabi. Chiefs have managed three victories, recorded one draw, and suffered three defeats across all competitions. The pressure on the Tunisian intensified dramatically after a disheartening 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout last Saturday.

Frustrated fans even stormed the pitch during the match, directing their ire not only at the players but also at referee Luxolo Badi. In response to the unrest, Nabi expressed empathy towards the supporters, issuing an apology during his media duties. Regardless, many fans are clear in their expectations: the team must deliver results moving forward. Fortunately for Nabi, he will have at least three weeks to work with his squad before their next Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay in Polokwane. This period may seem ample for refining tactics and strategies, but it could also necessitate some hard decisions as he works to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The setback against Sundowns revealed the magnitude of the task at hand for Nabi and his technical staff. Chiefs' defensive unit, including goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and the back four comprising Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Reeve Frosler, and Bradley Cross, has struggled significantly, conceding 11 goals across seven matches and managing only one clean sheet.

The defensive woes have been compounded by Miguel's red card against Sundowns, which leaves a gaping hole in both defence and team leadership as he misses the next two games. Captain Yusuf Maart has had a turbulent relationship with the fans this season, marred by inconsistent performances in midfield. His poor showing in the recent match against Magesi FC resulted in an early substitution, limiting his presence against Sundowns. The struggles faced by Maart have also impacted the younger players, notably Samkelo Zwane, who has alternated between impressive displays and disappointing performances. Kaizer Chiefs’ youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has been one of the brightest stars in the team’s set-up this season, but his efforts have gone to waste as seniors struggle to step up. Photo: Supplied The development of younger talents has also faced hurdles due to a lack of support in midfield, which has restricted the potential contributions from strikers like Ranga Chivaviro. While Chivaviro has netted three goals across competitions, he hasn’t capitalised on the numerous opportunities created by his teammates, partially due to the team’s disjointed play.