Proteas, Tatjana Schoenmaker headlines IOL Sport Digimag for Women’s month

Cape Town - The IOL Sport team are celebrating International Women's Month and this edition is a tribute to all the sportswomen who have sacrificed so much to reach the summit of their chosen sport.

We are very excited that our very own Proteas Women's team have firmly embraced the revolution and head to #CWWC2022 as one of the favorites to lift the trophy in New Zealand. They may be without their injured captain Dane van Niekerk, but she will no doubt be the loudest supporter back home cheering on the likes of Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka and the rest of the team.