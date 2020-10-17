Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

PARIS – Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 (FP3) and was thrown off, landing hip first on the tarmac before being taken away on a stretcher.

X-rays showed he had not broken any bones, however, and the 21-year-old ensured he would start on the front row ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Brad Binder could only settle for 14th place on the grid after a quiet qualifying session.

Reuters