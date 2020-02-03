Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform.
Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the game's MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.
“Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN. “I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here.”
There's no immediacy to getting a deal done. Mahomes' current contract runs through the 2020 season, with a team option for another season beyond that.
The 24-year old was 26-of-42 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV while rallying the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with 21 points in the fourth quarter.