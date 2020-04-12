Quit F1 or leave Ferrari, Ecclestone tells Vettel

MUNICH – Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has advised German driver Sebastian Vettel to either end his F1 career or seek a new team.

Ecclestone told Sport1 television he believed Vettel's performances had suffered as a result of the constellation at Ferrari.

Four-time F1 champion Vettel was outscored last season by new team-mate Charles Leclerc, who is managed by the son of motorsport federation FIA president Jean Todt.

Ecclestone, 89, said he suspected Vettel did not regard Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto as the support he needed in his current position.

Vettel, 32, should retire or look for an alternative, saying McLaren, who switch to a Mercedes engine from 2021, could be such an alternative for him.