Racist comments directed at Lewis Hamilton removed from social media

Lewis Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix, with social media firm Facebook saying on Monday that it had removed a number of comments on Instagram. The seven-times world champion celebrated a record eighth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday at Silverstone after fighting back from a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision that ended up with title rival Max Verstappen in hospital.

Hamilton, 36, was targeted online hours after the victory, with racist messages including monkey emojis sent as replies to a post by his Mercedes team on Instagram. "The racist abuse directed at Hamilton during and after the British Grand Prix is unacceptable and we've removed a number of comments from Instagram," a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement. ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton wins 'hollow' eighth British Grand Prix after Max Verstappen collision

"In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including comment filters and message controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse. "No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse." In a joint statement, Mercedes, Formula One and motor sports governing body FIA condemned the abuse of Hamilton and sought punishment for those guilty.

"These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions," the statement read. ALSO READ: Max Verstappen accuses Lewis Hamilton of 'disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour' "Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated."

Opinion and rivalry are central to our sport. But there is absolutely no place for racism or discriminatory abuse



We will work to hold anyone promoting such views to account. We urge people to show respect and basic humanity; and to report any examples below those standards https://t.co/8DJVC1hOco — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2021 Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for social justice and among the supporters of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. He said before the race that he was inspired by the reaction of England soccer players to racist abuse after their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championship final. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met social media firms last week to ask them step up the fight against online abuse.