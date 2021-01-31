Rainbow Bridge cements his place in Met ranks

CAPE TOWN - Rainbow Bridge won his second Cape Town Met in two years after he crossed the line first in Saturday’s race, winning the R1 million rand prize at Kenilworth Racecourse.

The horse wasn’t one of the favourites going into the race but he came from behind to beat the race favourite Belgarion, who ended second.

Sovereign Spriting was third and Do it Again came in, in fourth place.

Speaking on SuperSport after the race, Rainbow Bridge’s jockey Luke Ferraris was really pleased with how his horse performed.

“My biggest concern in my mind was over-racing and I didn’t want any of that and I was scared that Draw Six was going to catch us out and I was scared I was going to have to use him up a bit in the early stages and I was going to fight him to come back to me so when he broke, he broke really smartly and I thought he is going to grab it now but as soon as he served out the back he dropped it, it was beautiful and when I pulled him our he quicked at the drop of a hat and put it to bed.”