Respect and recognition ... Celebrating women’s sport in a digital magazine
CAPE TOWN - Independent Media is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our women across the entire sporting landscape, and showcase their stories.
It’s the main reason why we decided to produce a digital magazine celebrating the achievements Women in Sport across the length and breadth of this country
Let's be honest: The reality is that women's sport is still not competing on an equal platform to their male counterparts. There is simply not enough respect and recognition and this also applies across a broad spectrum of society.
There are signs that these mindsets are shifting, but it must happen at a much faster pace.
SA rugby women's captain Babalwa Latsha puts it simply and powerfully: "We should be seen as athletes and we should be given the same respect as you would a Siya Kolisi."
Women’s sport in this country has also enjoyed a lot of success over the last couple of years, with the Banyana Banyana qualifying for various major tournaments, including their maiden World Cup.
The Proteas Women’s cricket team recently made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia where they narrowly lost to the host nation.
The Proteas netball team also did us proud at the previous World Cup in England and will host the 2023 edition in South Africa.
We hope you enjoy the wide variety of profiles and stories in this edition: From 16-year-old rising tennis star Kagiso Ledwaba to major role players like soccer boss Mato Madlala.
We salute all the sportswomen of South Africa for inspiring our spirits and lifting our hearts.
@IOLsport