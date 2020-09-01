Respect and recognition ... Celebrating women’s sport in a digital magazine

CAPE TOWN - Independent Media is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our women across the entire sporting landscape, and showcase their stories.

It’s the main reason why we decided to produce a digital magazine celebrating the achievements Women in Sport across the length and breadth of this country

Let's be honest: The reality is that women's sport is still not competing on an equal platform to their male counterparts. There is simply not enough respect and recognition and this also applies across a broad spectrum of society.

There are signs that these mindsets are shifting, but it must happen at a much faster pace.

SA rugby women's captain Babalwa Latsha puts it simply and powerfully: "We should be seen as athletes and we should be given the same respect as you would a Siya Kolisi."