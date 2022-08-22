Ring your calendar for the AllSport Expo for the whole family at CTICC

Cape Town - Looking for healthy and wholesome outing for the whole family? The AllSport Expo from September 9-11 is an all-inclusive consumer sport exhibition featuring outdoor, indoor and water sport that promises to be a fun filled and informative experience for the whole family.

Visitors to the AllSport Expo are in for a truly extraordinary experience encompassing many aspects of sport and wellness from health, nutrition, medical and wellness products to sport equipment, active-wear, and cutting-edge technology – all under one roof. A big attraction is the kids’ sport area, which will encourage young people to try out new sports in a safe environment with adult supervision.

'Ring your calendar for the @AllSportExpo, where indoor, outdoor & water sport exhibitors gather under one roof. 9 – 11 September 2022.

Book tickets at https://t.co/KvkqVgjGvL or visit https://t.co/uLaBt55dGh.#CapeTown #Sports #Wellness pic.twitter.com/0VyUmWYvM4 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 19, 2022 Highlights of the expo include live activations and workshops, exhibitor competitions, prizes and some interesting demonstrations and specials on products and services. There is something for everybody at the expo – whether you’re a sport enthusiast, total beginner, amateur, professional athlete or coach.

