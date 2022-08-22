Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, August 22, 2022

Ring your calendar for the AllSport Expo for the whole family at CTICC

AllSport Expo will be held at the Cape Town Convention Centre from September 9-11.

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Looking for healthy and wholesome outing for the whole family?

The AllSport Expo from September 9-11 is an all-inclusive consumer sport exhibition featuring outdoor, indoor and water sport that promises to be a fun filled and informative experience for the whole family.

Visitors to the AllSport Expo are in for a truly extraordinary experience encompassing many aspects of sport and wellness from health, nutrition, medical and wellness products to sport equipment, active-wear, and cutting-edge technology – all under one roof.

A big attraction is the kids’ sport area, which will encourage young people to try out new sports in a safe environment with adult supervision.

Highlights of the expo include live activations and workshops, exhibitor competitions, prizes and some interesting demonstrations and specials on products and services.

There is something for everybody at the expo – whether you’re a sport enthusiast, total beginner, amateur, professional athlete or coach.

Remember to book your tickets now here or visit www.allsportexpo.co.za for more information.

