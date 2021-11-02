Rising talents on the horizon, Awande Malinga one of the shining stars of squash

Cape Town - Squash South Africa’s (SSA) development programmes have started paying dividends as players from previously disadvantaged ranks have started asserting themselves in the national arena. One of the brightest prospects to emerge is 16-year-old Northern Gauteng player Awande Malinga. Last week she finished runner-up at the SA Under-17 national championships.

Other names making their presence felt on the national landscape include Jacques Duminy (half brother of former Proteas cricketer JP), Seth Flisberg (both from Western Province) and Zunaid Lewis (Eastern Province). These are all players of colour who have shown immense potential. They have attained excellent results over the past few months. In addition, Johannesburg-based players Panashe Sithole and Magkosi Peloakgosi underlined their credentials at the interprovincials in Port Elizabeth in September.

Sithole was named at No 4 in the “Best of the Rest” team and Peloakgosi was awarded the Glenda Erasmus trophy for the most improved woman. AWANDE MALINGA - 2020 PUBLIC CHOICE AWARD WINNER #gsport15 #SheOwnsHerSuccess pic.twitter.com/K4cdf1ya70 — gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) August 31, 2020 Malinga has been on the national squash radar for some time. National coaches are predicting a bright future for her. She has reached a stage where she needs to take bold steps to make an impact on the international stage. Rodney Durbach, former national champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, has been working individually with some of SA’s rising talents. Durbach feels Malinga needs to make a dash for the international circuit, where she will enjoy regular top-class opposition.

“Malinga is moving up the rankings very nicely. To get to the next level, she needs to play better opponents,” said Durbach. ALSO READ: Dream win for top seed Lizelle Muller, the new national women's squash champion “Your (higher-ranked) opponent is an opportunity to get better. The better your opponent is, the better the chances are that you are likely to improve.”

Durbach’s comments are like music to Malinga’s ears because she has been dreaming of becoming a professional. She knows she will need to play abroad. Her father, Celumusa, also her coach, feels the same way and says the time has come for him to step aside to allow a professional coach to take her to the next level. “Awande’s ambition is to turn professional,” said Malinga. “She would also like to explore the opportunity of taking up a scholarship with an international university which will enable her to study, get a degree and at the same time play squash at the highest competitive level.

ALSO READ: Top seed Dewald van Niekerk through to SA Nationals squash final “In the short and intermediate term, she is working on improving her game. She is playing more tournaments, especially international junior events, to prepare for a professional career. “Before Awande can become a force on the world tour, she needs regular exposure to international competition. It means she will need to play abroad fairly often and have a professional coaching structure supporting her.”

Up to this time, the Malinga family, squash fraternity and administrators have helped Malinga to pay her way to compete in events around SA. However, the time has come to secure sponsorship to advance her career. “It is a huge challenge, and her trips, as well as accommodation, have all come from the generous squash fraternity,” said Jennifer Sawyer, SSA national manager. “She is restricted in playing international junior tournaments abroad due to (a) lack of funding. “She has already represented South Africa on the SA Schools Tour to Asia where the team played in Malaysia and Singapore a few years ago.”

ALSO READ: Defending champion Christo Potgieter off to winning start at SA squash nationals As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, SSA, have had setbacks that have slowed down the progress of the development projects. Pre-Covid-19, SSA often sent junior teams to feature at international events like the Boys and Girls World Champs. According to Sawyer, SSA are working on a funding model to assist junior players who qualify for international events in the future.

Sawyer, said that national squash’s premier sponsor Growthpoint has helped to take the game into the public domain. Over the past two years, the SA National events have been staged at popular venues like V&A Waterfront (2021 event) in Cape Town and Brooklyn Mall (2020 event) in Pretoria, where Growthpoint have a well-established footprint. “Squash SA have ambitious plans, and it will come to fruition once they have shaken off the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Davidson, adding that restrictions are posing challenges. “More events will be staged to introduce the game to the wider communities and identify talent there.”

Local fans will be pleased to know that there is a Test series in the pipeline and will be played around SA. “Squash SA plan to host an international Test series in which Team SA play against other countries at South African venues,” said Davidson. “South Africa is off the red list now. The plans that were in place before SA went onto the red list will continue for a Test series, hopefully in February versus Wales. “There are plans for a National Super League on the drawing board, which and will offer more prize money, competition and exposure.

“Presently, Squash SA and Growthpoint partner in 13 development projects throughout the country. “It has been agreed that developing players need opportunities to play internationals if they have designs of playing the game professionally.” SSA have started exposing juniors to national events by including the boys and girls U17 competitions as part of the SA Nationals in Cape Town recently. More age-group divisions will be added in future.

Instead of qualifying rounds at the SA Nationals venue, several regional qualifiers across South Africa are will be staged before the winners advance to the nationals. In this way, far more players can play the qualifying rounds. SSA have assembled a top-class coaching committee to run the rule over rising talents across South Africa. Members of the committee read like the who’s who of SA squash. The committee comprises of Craig van der Wath (former SA No 1 and pro player), Mike Bester (leading provincial player and world Masters winner), Alan Stapleton (top provincial coach), Ravi Govender (top provincial coach) Angie Clifton-Parks (former SA No 1), Richard Castle (former national coach), Sally White (top provincial coach) and Rodney Durbach (former professional and world top 30 ranked player).