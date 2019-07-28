Seth Rollins will be aiming to get the better of Brock Lesnar and win the Universal Championship when the duo face off at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Photo:

Seth Rollins will be aiming to get the better of Brock Lesnar and win the Universal Championship when the duo face off at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. I had the privilege of being part of a teleconference featuring the passionate Rollins in which 38 journalists from all over the world took part.

The conference could be painful at times as some journalists did not understand basic teleconference etiquette and asked questions even while the rules of the conference were being recited by the programme director.

Some even confused the teleconference host for Rollins himself (presumably due to his American accent) which was laughable and directed their questions at him. In short, the teleconference was at times as irritating as listening to Vicky Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” signature phrase.

If there is one thing that is certain about Lesnar, it is that he does not really care about fans of the WWE or about putting up a good fight to make people happy. All he is concerned about is himself and making a lot of money. This is one of the reasons Rollins is fired up to beat him, saying: “He has no real heart or soul. He does not care about inspiring anybody. Nobody on the planet says that Brock Lesnar is their favourite wrestler.”

He added: “He is not a good champion. A champion is supposed to be someone who inspires people and makes them appreciate what you do.”

Rollins also believes that it is ridiculous that Lesnar is a champion who only fights when he “chooses to do so” and that his actions make the title meaningless.

Despite having lost the title against Lesnar at Extreme Rules earlier in July, Rollins highlighted that he will be going into this match-up with more confidence than when he beat “The Beast” at WrestleMania.

“I really had to inspire myself that I could get into the ring with Lesnar and beat him. The fact that I was able to do this at WrestleMania, I feel super prepared and capable going into the match at SummerSlam in Toronto and I believe it’ll be very different from our previous matches.”

Despite Lesnar not being a good role model to fans, there is no denying he is one of the best of all time and still at his peak. Just some of the former UFC heavyweight champion’s achievements include ending the Undertaker’s 21-match unbeaten streak at WrestleMania 30 and recording victories over many legends including The Rock and Hulk Hogan when still in the infancy of his career.

If Rollins does manage to defeat Lesnar, he will have to work hard and it is extremely unlikely he will be able to do so convincingly or easily. It could come down to who has the better strategy. Lesnar is a more technically gifted and powerful wrestler so it will be up to Rollins to come up with a good plan to outdo his opponent.

Rollins conceded that Lesnar is worthy of the Championship in spite of his”less than admirable persona.”

