Romain Grosjean escapes horrific first lap crash in Bahrain

MANAMA – Romain Grosjean escaped from a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday when his car split in two and burst into flames.

The French driver's Haas skewed into a barrier on turn three, coming out the other side ablaze and in two parts.

Track marshals at the scene helped Grosjean clamber over the barrier to safety as they extinguished the fire.

A clearly shaken Grosjean was taken back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit.

The race was immediately red-flagged and the rest of the cars filed back to the pit lane.