Peter de Villiers was linked with the vacant kings job. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – The Isuzu Southern Kings on Friday announced that they have decided to abort the process of selecting a new coach. After the post was advertised, there was a strong push on social media and sections of the media for former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to be appointed.

On occasions, over the past few days, the Southern Kings were forced to respond to help clarify the situation, most notably the controversy surrounding De Villiers’ coaching qualifications.

Friday’s Southern Kings statement reads: “The events of the past few days have convinced the GRC, the majority shareholder in the Isuzu Southern Kings, to accept the initial recommendation of the interviewing panel to abort the process of selecting a new head coach.

“The panel reported that they felt the process was undermined around the confusion of the World Rugby Level 3 certification. Also, persistent media leaks have further undermined the integrity of the process.

“In the interim, Robbi Kempson will act as head coach until the position is filled.

“The GRC wishes to thank the candidates who showed an interest in the position as well as the interviewing panel for their commitment and diligence.”

African News Agency (ANA)