After an absence of two years, a feast of school sport looms on SuperSport

Johannesburg - After an absence of school sport for two years, the all-popular sport and rugby festivals are back again with a fresh spin from SuperSport, the South African broadcaster. Unlike in previous years, when select matches were broadcast, 400 fixtures from six separate venues will be live-streamed on the SuperSport Schools app, which is free to use.

Followers of schools action can follow it from any of King Edward (rugby and hockey); St John’s College (rugby); St Stithians (football, hockey, netball, rugby, squash and tennis); Kearsney (rugby); Jeppe (Under-16 rugby); St Albans (hockey) and Rustenburg (rugby). There’s renewed interest and energy in and around the festivals. This is chiefly because of their enforced hiatus and the expectations ahead of what is traditionally full-blooded and fun. ALSO READ: Kearsney Rugby festival set to be another Easter treat

Schools travel up and down the country to compete, ensuring the very best can be found sometimes within mere kilometres of one another. In Johannesburg alone, powerhouses like Hoër Landbouskool Boland, Paul Roos Gimnasium, Helpmekaar, Dale College, Jeppe and Queens College will all be in town for what is shaping to be an extraordinary weekend of schoolboy rugby. Jeppe itself will host an under-16 event, while Kearsney College in Durban will showcase top schools like Waterkloof, Selborne, Monument, Durban High School and Glenwood.

The busiest venue will doubtless be St Stithians in northern Johannesburg, where 78 schools will be represented by 148 teams participating in football, hockey, netball, rugby, squash and tennis.

The question is how to catch the action live? The SuperSport Schools app is the best, and easiest, way to go. SuperSport Schools records and live-streams schools sport automatically, indoors and outdoors, so that you can watch from anywhere live or on-demand and at no cost to the viewer. IOL sport