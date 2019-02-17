Racing 92 have announced that All Black great Dan Carter will rejoin the side as cover for Pat Lambie who announced his retirement from rugby in January. Photo: Henry Browne/Reuters

PARIS – Former New Zealand fly-half and double World Cup winner Dan Carter will rejoin Racing 92 in March and stay until the end of the season, the French Top 14 club announced on Sunday. Carter, 36, played for the Parisian side for three seasons between 2015-18 and returns as cover for ex-South Africa fly-half Pat Lambie who announced his immediate retirement in January due to numerous concussions.

The 112-time international won the French league title with the Racing92 in 2016 and was a losing finalist in the European Champions Cup in the same year as well as in 2018.

He scored 445 points in 58 games during his last stint in Paris.

Carter's previous spell was tarnished on two occasions.

He tested positive for anti-inflammatory drug corticosteroids in 2016 but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing in April 2017.

In the same year, he was caught driving while two-times over the legal alcohol limit by French police.

Carter is set for his third contract in the Top 14 having made only five appearances for Perpignan in 2009 because of an Achilles injury.

The club broadcast a video on the big screen of their La Defense Arena home saying 'Carter is back' seconds before kick-off their league game against Toulouse.

Il est de retour 💙

He is back.#RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/ExdDFlVvsk — Racing 92 (@racing92) February 17, 2019

He has been temporarily released from his contract by Japanese Top League team the Kobelco Steelers who he joined last summer.

AFP