Allister Coetzee named Namibia head coach
CAPE TOWN – Former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has reportedly been appointed as head coach for the Namibian national rugby team.
According to Namibian newspaper, Republikein, Coetzee, who was in charge of the Boks from 2016 to 2017, will be in charge of the Welwitschias until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
The former Stormers’ coach’s last job was with Japanese side Canon Eagles, which ended and the end of last year.
Apart from being in charge of the Boks between 2016 and 2017, Coetzee was a member of Jake White’s backroom staff when the Boks won the 2007 World Cup in France.
Like the Springboks, Namibia have not played a single international since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.
