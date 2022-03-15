Andre-Hugo Venter’s injury doesn’t look good, says Stormers coach John Dobson

Andre-Hugo Venter - who at first replaced Scarra Ntubeni in the 41st minute, only to be then replaced himself by Ntubeni in the 64th minute at hooker in their 55-7 thrashing of the Italian team at the weekend - suffered an injury and had to be helped off the field.

The Stormers scored nine tries - two of them by Ntubeni off the maul - to the visitors’ one at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. Speaking after the game, coach John Dobson said that they would know more about the extent of the 20-year-old front-rower’s injury this week.

“We still have to send Andre-Hugo for scans but unfortunately it doesn’t look good,” Dobson said.

“He came off with an ankle injury and we thought we could give him some game time seeing as we were so far ahead, but that didn’t work out, unfortunately, and it could be problematic for us if he is ruled out for some time. We are a bit thin at hooker.