Another failed equity deal by WPRFU president Zelt Marais

Western Province Professional Rugby chairman Ebrahim Rasool has revealed that he had potentially secured another equity deal in excess of R100 million for a stake in Western Province Professional Rugby, but a failure to act by WPRFU president Zelt Marais has halted proceedings.

According to rugby365.com, Rasool had introduced the equity partner to Marais in April already. It is reported that Marais took two months to further any discussion, of which Rasool had to facilitate again, and another few months before WPRFU signed a non-disclosure agreement. Rasool has reported that to this day no definitive negotiations have taken place.