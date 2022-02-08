Aphiwe Dyantyi has revealed he is focusing on returning to rugby

Johannesburg - Former Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has revealed that he is focusing on returning to the rugby field in a social media update on Monday. Dyantyi is currently serving a four-year ban from rugby after being found guilty of testing positive for two anabolic steroids and selective androgen receptor modulator usage. He received his doping ban in December 2020 from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports, and will complete the term next year on August 12.

In a positive post on Instagram, Dyantyi briefly revealed the challenges he has faced in recent years, what he is currently keeping busy with, and his drive to get back to playing rugby as soon as his ban is completed. Wrote Dyantyi on Monday: “This year marks 3 years out of the game (banned). A very challenging 3 years coupled with tears, rebuilding, love & laughter. “A trial & error period in my life,” the post continued, “but two business projects down the line, I wouldn’t change anything about my lofe journey. The support has been both heartwarming & humbling (THANK YOU)

A post shared by 🅰️🅿️hiwe Odwa Dyantyi (@aphiwe_q04) "I find myself in a privileged position of building beyond rugby and focusing on getting back on the field and getting back I will … "I'm only getting started (sic) …" Dyantyi's tale is a tragic one. Capped 13 times by the Boks, the now 27-year-old had the world at his feet before he tested positive for the banned substances; and there is no doubt that had he remained clean, he would have formed part of the 2019 World Cup winning squad and possibly the British and Irish Lions squad as well in 2021.